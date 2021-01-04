TODAY |

Three killed as plane crashes into Michigan house

Source:  Associated Press

A plane flying from Georgia crashed into a house in southeastern Michigan, killing the pilot and two people aboard, authorities said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The plane crashed near Detroit, killing the pilot and two people aboard. Source: Associated Press

Five people inside the two-storey house were able to avoid injury in the crash yesterday, but fire severely damaged the home in Lyon Township, 65 kilometres northwest of Detroit.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard confirmed the deaths of three people in the plane, a single-engine Piper PA-24.

It had been flying to the New Hudson airport from Cherokee County Regional Airport in Canton, Georgia, The Detroit News reported, citing FlightAware.com.

The plane is owned by Aircom LLC., based in Novi. The company shares an address with Compo Builders Inc., Detroit News reported.

Authorities have not released the names of the dead.

World
Accidents
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Rotorua woman points gun at police, steals and crashes patrol car
2
Two men taken to hospital after being shot in Canterbury
3
Bali's iconic beaches buried in trash
4
More Republican lawmakers enlist in Donald Trump's effort to undo Joe Biden's election win
5
Fourth person charged with New Year's Day murder of Christchurch man
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:17

Veteran US broadcaster Larry King tests positive for Covid-19

00:44

UK urged to keep schools shut as daily Covid-19 cases soar to new record

More Republican lawmakers enlist in Donald Trump's effort to undo Joe Biden's election win

Third body found after landslide in Norway, seven others still missing