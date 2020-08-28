TODAY |

Three killed by falling trees, including young boy, as storm lashes Melbourne

Source:  Associated Press

Three people were killed by falling trees and 50,000 homes were left without power after a wild storm struck the city of Melbourne, authorities said today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Among the victims was a four-year-old boy who was hit by a falling tree. Source: Breakfast

A four-year-old boy was struck by a tree yesterday evening and died later in hospital, a police statement said.

A 59-year-old man was killed around the same time when his car was crushed by a tree as he drove from a shopping mall car park, officials said.

Less than an hour later, a tree struck a pickup truck on a Melbourne highway, killing a 36-year-old woman passenger. The 24-year-old male driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

Around 50,000 homes in Australia's second-largest city were still without power this morning. Emergency services received more than 1700 calls for help.

World
Natural Disasters
Australia
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
US ambassador to NZ skips managed isolation facilities following recent trip home
2
Christchurch mosque gunman arrives in Auckland to begin life sentence at Paremoremo
3
NZ stock exchange website crashes for fourth day in a row, victim again to cyber attack
4
Imprisoned gang member organised bar tab for Mt Eden prison guards
5
'Absent of any empathy for your victims': Christchurch mosque killer will spend rest of life in prison
MORE FROM
World
MORE

'Potentially catastrophic' Hurricane Laura weakens to Category 3, batters Louisiana coast

Typhoon Bavi damages buildings, floods roads on Korean Peninsula
02:04

Protests continue over police shooting of Black man in Wisconsin
02:06

Why the Christchurch attacker likely won't be deported to Australia