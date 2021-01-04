TODAY |

Three killed after light plane crashes into Detroit home

Source:  Associated Press

A plane flying from Georgia crashed into a house in southeastern Michigan, killing the pilot and two people aboard, authorities said.

The five people in the building made it out safely. Source: 1 NEWS

Five people inside the two-storey house were able to avoid injury in the crash yesterday, but fire severely damaged the home in Lyon Township, 65 kilometres northwest of Detroit.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard confirmed the deaths of three people in the plane, a single-engine Piper PA-24.

It had been flying to the New Hudson airport from Cherokee County Regional Airport in Canton, Georgia, The Detroit News reported, citing FlightAware.com.

The plane is owned by Aircom LLC., based in Novi. The company shares an address with Compo Builders Inc., the News reported.

Authorities have not released the names of the dead.

