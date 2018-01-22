Three killed, 18 injured in bomb attack on Thai market

Police say three people were killed and 18 injured by a bomb that exploded in a market in southern Thailand today.

Police Lt. Eakapong Rattanachai said an attacker parked a motorcycle rigged with explosives near the market and bought goods there to blend in with the crowd Monday morning (local time).

It happened in Yala province, one of Thailand's three southernmost provinces where Muslim militants have waged a years long insurgency.

The three provinces are the only ones with Muslim majorities in the predominantly Buddhist country.