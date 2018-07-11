 

Three injured in powerful explosion after contractor strikes natural gas main in US

Source:

Associated Press

An explosion rocked the downtown area of a suburb of Madison, Wisconsin, after a contractor struck a natural gas main , injuring two firefighters and a police officer, authorities said.

The incident occurred in Madison, Wisconsin, and left three emergency services staff injured.
Source: Associated Press

Police Lt. Kevin Konopacki said that around 6:20 p.m., firefighters and police responded to a reported gas leak in downtown Sun Prairie, a community of about 30,000.

Witnesses reported the powerful blast about 7:15 p.m.

It sent a plume of smoke and flames into the air.

Konopacki said the firefighters were taken to a hospital, while the officer was treated at the scene.

He said some civilians suffered minor injuries, but none required hospitalisation.

He didn't have an exact number.

No deaths were reported, but Konopacki said buildings would be searched once the flames were out.

Firefighters were still battling flames more than three hours after the blast.

WE Energies spokeswoman Amy Jahns said workers for a contractor apparently punctured a 4-inch natural gas main, sending gas leaking into a building ahead of the explosion.

Konopacki said authorities were evacuating the area when the explosion occurred, likely saving lives.

All 12 gas lines in the area were shut off by about 9:30 p.m.

The blast appeared to be centred on the Barr House, a pub in an area filled with other bars, restaurants and businesses.

Authorities evacuated a half-mile radius and set up a shelter at Sun Prairie High School.

The area is about half a block from City Hall.

