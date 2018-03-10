 

Three hostages, gunman found dead after daylong standoff at war veterans home in California

Source:

Associated Press

Three workers for a program that treats veterans for post-traumatic stress disorder were found dead today along with the suspect who took them hostage in a daylong standoff at the largest veterans home in the US, officials said.

Police officers exchanged fire with the man at a California counselling centre.
Source: US ABC

The bodies of the four were discovered nearly eight hours after the gunman slipped into an employee going-away party in a building where combat veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan receive treatment, said California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Chris Childs.

The three female victims were employees of the nonprofit organization Pathway Home treatment program, which is housed on the campus of the Veterans Home of California-Yountville.

Childs said it was "far too early to say if they were chosen at random" because investigators had not yet determined a motive.

"This is a tragic piece of news, one we were really hoping we would not have to come before the public to give," he said.

Law enforcement members stage at the Veterans Home of California after reports of an active shooter Friday, March 9, 2018, in Yountville, Calif. Napa County Fire captain Chase Beckman says a gunman has taken hostages at the veterans home in California. (JL Sousa/Napa Valley Register via AP)

Law enforcement members stage at the Veterans Home of California after reports of an active shooter.

Source: Associated Press

Napa County Sheriff John Robertson declined to identify the victims and the gunman Friday night, saying family members still needed to be notified following the attack at the state-run Veterans Home of California-Yountville, in one of Napa Valley's most upscale towns in the heart of wine country.

Yountville is about 85 kilometres north of San Francisco.

A sheriff's deputy responding to an emergency call shortly after 10am local time got into a shootout with the gunman, but the officer was not injured.

Highway Patrol Sergeant Robert Nacke said negotiators were unable to make contact with the gunman throughout the day.

Larry Kamer told The Associated Press that his wife, Devereaux Smith, was at a morning staff party and told him by phone that the gunman had entered the room quietly, letting some people leave while taking others hostage.

Smith, a fundraiser for the nonprofit Pathway Home, was still inside the facility's dining hall and was not allowed to leave, he said.

The Pathway Home, a privately run program on the grounds of the veterans home, treats veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars with post-traumatic stress disorder.

