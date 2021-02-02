Three homes destroyed in out-of-control bushfires near Perth

At least three homes have been destroyed and a firefighter injured by an out-of-control bushfires burning in the small town of Wooroloo near the Perth Hills.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Western Australia's Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) issued an emergency warning for the blaze on Monday, which was moving quickly in a northwesterly direction.

The fire reportedly claimed a number of homes on Monday night, and was burning close to a number of other properties.

DFES Incident controller Murray McBride told the ABC three houses were believed to be destroyed and one fire truck incinerated.

A firefighter was also injured, suffering minor burns but was continuing to help fight the blaze, he said.

An evacuation centre has been set up at Brown Park Recreation Complex on Amherst Road in Swan View.

Wooroloo falls into the Perth Metropolitan area which is subject to a five-day lockdown due to a Covid-19 community outbreak.

DFES said anyone forced to leave their homes should wear a mask and continue to follow precautions, including maintaining appropriate physical distancing.