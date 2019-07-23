Three deaths and two missing teens on remote stretch of Canadian highway could be linked, police say

The separate discoveries of three bodies and a burning car with missing occupants are shaking rural northern British Columbia, Canada.

Canadian police said on Monday (Tuesday NZT) they are searching for two men whose burning car was discovered on Friday about 50km south of Dease Lake.

During that investigation, they found an unidentified body about 2km from the car.

It's about 500km along remote highways from the spot where an Australian and his American girlfriend were found murdered a week ago.

During a news conference, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Corporal Chris Manseau called for the public assistance in locating two missing teenagers and identifying a deceased man found near their vehicle.

Police also released a composite sketch of a man who they say could be connected to their investigation.

Police said the burned vehicle belonged to 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, both of Port Alberni, British Columbia.

The two were travelling to Whitehorse in the Yukon to look for work and had not been in contact with their families for the past few days, police said.

There is no cellphone coverage in many parts of the region.

Police said they were still working to identify the male body that was found, determine the cause of death and whether there was any connection with the two missing men.

But they did confirm that the body they found was not that of either of the missing teens.

Dease Lake is about 500km from where 23-year-old Australian Lucas Fowler and his 24-year-old American girlfriend Chynna Deese were found murdered along the Alaska Highway near Liard Hot Springs.

The Guardian is reporting that RCMP media relations officer Janelle Shoihet told them that police are proceeding with the knowledge that there's a possibility the incidents could be linked.

"It's unusual to have two major investigations undergoing of this nature in northern BC at the same time," Ms Shoihet said.