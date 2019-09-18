TODAY |

Three dead as speedboat trying to set record crashes off Venice

Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
Accidents

Italian firefighters say three people aboard a speedboat have been killed when their vessel crashed into an offshore dyke of the lagoon city of Venice.

The crash on Tuesday night local time also badly injured a fourth person aboard.

Italian speedboat race officials say the boat was trying to set a speed record for the route from Monte Carlo, a Mediterranean port in Monaco, to Venice. 

They said the motorboat had begun the undertaking on Monday morning and was allowed one fuel stop as part of rules for record setting.

Dead in the crash were an Italian and two Britons. The injured man is Italian.

Italian state radio said the speedboat was capable of speeds up to 130 kilometres per hour.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

This image provided by firefighters shows the wreckage of a racing boat that smashed into a dam at the entrance of the Venice laguna, Italy, late Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:52
Jacinda Ardern's Japan trip off to bumpy start as she names wrong nation
2
Government can afford to be more flexible in its approach to Ihumātao, expert says
3
Shane Jones disappointed 'richest tribe in the country', Tainui, didn't buy Ihumātao land itself
4
'Let's keep this internal' - Labour told sexual assault complainants not to go to police, Paula Bennett claims
5
Exclusive: Corey Webster offered Breakers over $100k of his own money to leave but was rebuffed
MORE FROM
World
MORE
03:38

World oil prices drop as Saudi official promises full production to be restored within the month
00:31

Exit polls signal setback for Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu in election
00:17

NZ-born cricketer Ben Stokes lashes out at 'immoral and heartless' UK tabloid's story on family tragedy

Teen activist Greta Thunberg calls on US lawmakers to forget praise, work on climate