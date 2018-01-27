Three dead, many injured after horrific bus crash in Samoa

Three people have been killed when a bus crashed into another vehicle in Samoa today.

According to a report from the Samoa Observer, a Tepatasi bus travelling from Apia to Falelatai ended up in two pieces after smashing into an oncoming vehicle.

Local police say three people lost their lives in the accident, but it's not yet known if they were on the bus or in the other vehicle involved.

The bus was believed to be fully loaded with passengers many of whom are in hospital in a critical condition according to the Samoa Observer.

Footage posted to social media of the immediate aftermath shows locals desperately struggling to free trapped passengers from the overturned bus.

People can be heard crying in the background overcome at the tragic scenes.