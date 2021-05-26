TODAY |

Three dead after Japanese vessel and Russian freighter collide

Source:  Associated Press

Three crew members of a Japanese crab fishing vessel died today after a collision with a Russian freighter in the Sea of Okhotsk, north of Japan’s Hokkaido island, officials said.

Russian cargo ship AMUR is seen after colliding with Daihachi Hokko Maru, a Japanese crab fishing vessel. Source: Associated Press

The Japanese vessel overturned following the collision.

The Russian cargo ship rescued all five crew members, but three were confirmed dead after arriving at the port of Mombetsu, Japan’s government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said.

Japanese broadcaster NHK identified the Japanese vessel as the 9.7-ton Daihachi Hokko Maru, based in Mombetsu, and the freighter as the 662-ton AMUR, registered in Nevelsk in Russia’s Sakhalin island.

The two vessels collided around 6am about 20 kilometres north of Mombetsu. The AMUR had departed Sakhalin today and was carrying crabs to the Japanese port.

