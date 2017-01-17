Three cops killed by roadside bomb in southeast Turkey

A roadside bomb in a pre-dominantly Kurdish city in southeast Turkey overnight killed three policemen and wounded three others, according to the state-run news agency.

Anadolu Agency said the explosion occurred near Dicle University in the Sur district of Diyarbakir province. The report blamed the attack on militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Worker's Party, or PKK.

The private Dogan news agency broadcast footage showing ambulances, a fire truck and security forces deployed at the scene of the blast.

The wounded were taken to Dicle University's Medical Faculty Hospital, according to Anadolu.

The office of the governor of Diyarbakir gave the same death toll citing preliminary information and noted two of the wounded officers were in critical condition.

In a statement, it offered condolences to the families of those killed and said an investigation had been launched to find those responsible.

Turkey's southeast has witnessed renewed conflict between state security forces and Kurdish militants that has left thousands dead in the last year.