Three cases of China coronavirus confirmed in New South Wales

Breaking Source:  AAP

Three cases of coronavirus have been isolated in New South Wales after visiting Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the deadly viral infection.

China has confirmed 41 deaths from the virus, while more than 1000 people are now estimated to have been affected worldwide.

Cases have been confirmed in 10 countries.

The latest cases bring the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Australia to four.

Earlier today, Victoria state health minister Jenny Mikakos said a case of the respiratory condition had been confirmed in a man who last week returned from China.

The man, a Chinese national in his 50s, went to a GP on Thursday and to the Monash Medical Centre at Clayton on Friday where he was put into isolation.

He returned a positive test for the virus on Saturday morning. It's the first confirmed case in Australia.

"There is no reason for alarm in the general community," Ms Mikakos said.

The man has pneumonia and is in a stable condition, being treated in a negative pressure isolation room, Acting Chief Health Officer Angie Bone said.

The man arrived in Melbourne at 9am on January 19, on a China Southern flight from Guangzhou, and Dr Bone said border screening would not have detected the virus.

Ms Mikakos said all passengers would be contacted out of precaution.

