Three babies among those to receive donor tissue from patient who had brain cancer

Three babies and a fourth patient received donor tissue from a patient who had brain cancer, Queensland Health authorities have revealed.

Queensland's chief health officer Jeannette Young made the alarming revelations while announcing a review into the state's trouble-plagued heart valve bank.

While admitting it was a terrible mistake, Ms Young said the tissue was only "potentially" contaminated because the donor had cancer.

"The risk to any of those four individuals is incredibly low of there being any adverse outcome from having that tissue grafted," she said on Friday.

Dr Young said all four families had been notified of the mistake and there would be ongoing monitoring of their health.

But she stressed because they had heart tissue transplants, they would have been subject to regular check-ups regardless.

The donor had gliosarcoma, a malignant form of brain cancer, while all four patients - three babies under 12 months and a young adult - received heart valve tissue.

Queensland Health has conducted a preliminary review, but an independent review will now be conducted to find out how the mistake happened and whether it was an isolated case.

Queensland Health could not rule out the possibility that other patients had been given contaminated tissue, although Dr Young again stressed it was "very unlikely".

A report is due before the end of the year.


