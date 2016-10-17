TODAY |

Three Australian lotto winners to split $150 million prize

AAP
Three lucky Australians who won a share of the A$150-million (NZ$161 million) lotto jackpot may not even realise they are multi-millionaires.

Two Queenslanders and one person from New South Wales have won $50 million (nearly NZ$54 million) each after the winning numbers were drawn on Thursday night.

"Of course we were hoping to reach out to these winners ... to break the incredible news but unfortunately the two Queensland division one winning entries are unregistered and so far we have been unable to get in touch with the New South Wales online winner," The Lott spokeswoman Bronwyn Spencer said.

"These three players have become overnight mid-week multi-millionaires but possibly don't know it yet," she said.

There were also eighteen division-two winners who have won almost $126,000 (NZ$136,000) each.

Australian Lotto balls Source: Twitter
