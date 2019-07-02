Three accused ISIS supporters arrested in Sydney raids over alleged terror plot

Three men accused of being ISIS supporters have been arrested over an alleged terror plot following raids across western Sydney.

The New South Wales Joint Counter Terrorism Team - which includes Australian Federal Police officers - conducted six raids in Sydney today following an investigation "targeting a group of people alleged to support the Islamic State terrorist organisation".

The three arrested men - aged 20, 23 and 30 - are expected to be charged later today.

"There is no immediate threat to the safety of the community as a result of this activity," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.

The raids were conducted in Canada Bay, Chester Hill, Greenacre, Green Valley, Ingleburn and Toongabbie.