Threat of flooding remains on southeastern US coast as Hurricane Dorian weakens to Category 1

Associated Press
Hurricane Dorian has weakened to a Category 1 storm, but forecasters say the threat posed to the southeastern US coast hasn't abated.

Dorian is currently 89 kilometres east of Wilmington, North Carolina, and 48 kilometres south-southwest of Cape Lookout, North Carolina, moving northeast at 24 kph.

The US National Hurricane Center in Miami says that general motion is expected to continue, with an increase in speed through Saturday.

The centre of the storm will move near or over the coast of North Carolina over the next several hours, before moving to the "southeast of extreme southeastern New England" and then across Nova Scotia.

A storm surge warning has been discontinued south of Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, but flooding remains possible in parts of North Carolina depending on the tide and the storm's distance from the coast.

US correspondent Rebecca Wright has the latest on the storm as is moves of the East Coast.
