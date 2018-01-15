 

Thousands of women flock to football match after ban lifted in Saudi Arabia

Thousands of Saudi women swarmed into the country's King Fahd Stadium to watch a professional football match live on Saturday (local time), the first time in decades for the stadium to receive female spectators.

It is the first time women have been allowed to watch professional sports games in Saudi Arabia.
Source: Associated Press

The Saudi professional League game between home team Riyadh Al-Hilal and Jeddah Al-lttihad attracted nearly 50,000 spectators, both men and women.

The stadium has designated "family section" for the women spectators in the stands where they were allowed to observe the game with other family members, also an attempt to separate them from single men.

The ticket kiosks of the stadium also had women ticket sellers to serve the female spectators.
Many female fans could hardly hold back their excitement after watching the football game.

"It's actually my first time watching a football game live in the stadium. I came all the way here to support the team of Al-lttihad. It made me feel that I'm getting even closer to the football players in the field," said Yousha, a woman spectator.

"It's really exciting to be watching a match in Saudi Arabia and to be the first match that woman are allowed. It's really exciting and looking forward to more matches," said Zahra, a woman spectator from India.

Some women spectators hoped the country could make more fields accessible to women.

"Some fundamental changes have taken place over the past year. In the future, more things will be different in Saudi Arabia and the country will become more open. Men and women are expected to reach consensus on more aspects in the future as well," said Saleha, a woman spectator.

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017 file photo released by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Saudi men and women attend national day ceremonies at the King Fahd stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Saudi women will for the first time be allowed to enter a sports stadium on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, to watch a soccer match between two local teams — though they will be segregated from the male-only crowd with designated seating in the so-called "family section." The move is Saudi Arabia's first social reform planned for this year granting women greater rights. (Saudi Press Agency via AP, File)

Saudi men and women attend national day ceremonies at the King Fahd stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Source: Associated Press

The General Sport Authority, the country's governing body for sports, announced that starting in early 2018, women will be allowed into three arenas in major cities - the previously male-only venues of King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, and Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam.

It was October last year, Saudi Arabia lifted the ban to allow women to watch football games in the three stadiums, marking the historic first time for women to watch professional sports games.

Saudi women made a new history by attending the Saudi professional League game in Jeddah on Friday, and the third one opened to woman spectators in Damman will take place on Jan 18, according to report.

loading error

refresh

