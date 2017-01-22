 

Thousands of women descend on DC to push back against new president

Determined to push back against the new president, thousands of women descended on Washington DC on Saturday for a march aimed at showing Donald Trump they won't be silent over the next four years.

Women with bright pink hats and signs begin to gather early and are set to make their voices heard on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency.

A city official in Washington says the turnout estimate for the march now stands at 500,000 people, more than double the initial predictions.

Organisers of the Women's March initially expected more than 200,000 people to turn out for a more orderly show of force than the chaos created by self-described anarchists who took to the streets on Inauguration Day in a series of clashes that led to more than 200 arrests.

Hundreds of anti-Trump marches were planned elsewhere across the country and around the world.

Hours before the women's event in Washington began, people were streaming into the city, many wearing bright pink hats and wielding signs with messages such as "The future is female" and "Less fear more love."

Rena Wilson, of Charlotte, North Carolina, said she hopes the women can send Trump a message that they're "not going anywhere."

Joy Rodriguez, of Miami, arrived with her husband, William, and their two daughters, aged 12 and 10.

"I want to make sure their rights are not infringed on in these years coming up," Joy Rodriguez said.

March organizers said women are "hurting and scared" as the new president takes office and want a greater voice for women in political life.

"In the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore," their mission statement says.

Retired teacher Linda Lastella, 69, who came from Metuchen, New Jersey, said she had never marched before but felt the need to speak out when "many nations are experiencing this same kind of pullback and hateful, hateful attitudes."

"It just seemed like we needed to make a very firm stand of where we were," she said.

Many arrived wearing hand-knit pink "pussyhats" - a message of female empowerment aimed squarely at Trump's demeaning comments about women.

The march attracted significant support from celebrities.

America Ferrara led the artists' contingent, and those scheduled to speak in Washington included Scarlett Johansson, Ashley Judd, Melissa Harris-Perry and Michael Moore.

