Thousands turn out to pro-government rallies across Iran

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The accident happened in Canterbury, Wednesday night.
Parts of Europe have been hit by a severe storm, that's killed one, and caused widespread transport disruption, power cuts.
The fire has been burning in grass and scrub on steep slopes on the western side of Lake Wanaka since yesterday afternoon.
Witnesses say the fire on the slopes of Mt Alpha is near the Top 10 Holiday Park.
Heavy rain warnings are now in place for several regions with Auckland expected to get 70-90mm of rain tomorrow.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ