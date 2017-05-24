 

World


Thousands turn out in Manchester to honour victims of deadly Ariana Grande concert terror attack

Associated Press

Thousands of people have turned out for a vigil in Manchester, with the crowd holding a minute of silence to honour the victims of yesterday's concert attack.

Crowds gathered today to lay flowers and pay tribute to the 22 people killed outside the Manchester Arena.
Lord Mayor Eddy Newman and the city's police chief were among the speakers in front of city hall in Albert Square.

Several people in the crowd held up signs with "I Love MCR," an abbreviation for Manchester.

People attend a vigil in Albert Square, Manchester, England, Tuesday May 23, 2017, the day after the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert that left 22 people dead as it ended on Monday night.

People attend a vigil in Albert Square, Manchester, England.

A banner with a website for a Muslim group said "Love for all, Hatred for None."

ISIS claimed responsibility for the blast at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena that killed 22 people and wounded 59 others.

Police have named the suspected bomber as 22-year-old Salman Abedi.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
