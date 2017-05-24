Thousands turn out in Manchester to honour victims of deadly Ariana Grande concert terror attack

Thousands of people have turned out for a vigil in Manchester, with the crowd holding a minute of silence to honour the victims of yesterday's concert attack.

Lord Mayor Eddy Newman and the city's police chief were among the speakers in front of city hall in Albert Square.

Several people in the crowd held up signs with "I Love MCR," an abbreviation for Manchester.

People attend a vigil in Albert Square, Manchester, England. Source: Associated Press

A banner with a website for a Muslim group said "Love for all, Hatred for None."

ISIS claimed responsibility for the blast at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena that killed 22 people and wounded 59 others.