Thousands of travellers left stranded at Sydney Airport as strong winds cancel flights

Thousands of travellers have been left waiting at Sydney's airport with nearly 30 flights cancelled and numerous delays due to strong winds.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds over the state's southeast today - stretching from the Victorian border up to the Hunter region.

Sydney Airport has been restricted to using only one runway, impacting inbound flights and departures.



Up to 28 domestic flights have been cancelled and there are numerous delays, including international flights.

Jetstar, Virgin, Qantas and TigerAir have all been effected.



"Our priority is getting as many people as we can to where they need to be and we have all staff on," a Virgin Australia spokeswoman told AAP.



Bureau meteorologist Rose Barr said Sydney Airport had been hit with "fairly significant" winds, with gusts reaching up to 70km/h.



Winds are expected to ease by this evening but will stick around for the weekend, she said.



The winds are part of a massive weather system that threw a blanket of dust over Sydney on Thursday, and is set to generate more unusual conditions in NSW - including possible blizzards in the Alpine areas.



Meanwhile, damaging winds with gusts of up to 120km/h are expected east of Orbost, in Victoria today.



The State Emergency Service has urged locals to move cars away from trees, secure loose items and keep clear of fallen power lines.

