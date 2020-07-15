Thousands of tourists expected as Tahiti opens for business

An estimated 3000 visitors are expected in French Polynesia by the end of this month as the territory opens up for international travel this week.

Bora Bora Tahiti and Mt Otemanu. Source: istock.com

The government has finalised preparations for the arrival of tourists from the United States who can enter from Thursday morning local time without needing to go into quarantine.

An online registration system was launched last week, requiring any person boarding a plane for Tahiti to have cleared a Covid-19 test.

According to La Depeche, a further 7,000 visitors are expected in August coinciding with France's summer holiday.

Air Tahiti Nui, Air France and French Bee have resumed flights to Tahiti.

United Airlines is considering restarting Tahiti flights next month.

While restricting flights to some overseas territories, the French government has granted French Polynesia an exemption.