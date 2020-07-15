TODAY |

Thousands of tourists expected as Tahiti opens for business

Source: 

An estimated 3000 visitors are expected in French Polynesia by the end of this month as the territory opens up for international travel this week.

Bora Bora Tahiti and Mt Otemanu. Source: istock.com

The government has finalised preparations for the arrival of tourists from the United States who can enter from Thursday morning local time without needing to go into quarantine.

An online registration system was launched last week, requiring any person boarding a plane for Tahiti to have cleared a Covid-19 test.

According to La Depeche, a further 7,000 visitors are expected in August coinciding with France's summer holiday.

Air Tahiti Nui, Air France and French Bee have resumed flights to Tahiti.

United Airlines is considering restarting Tahiti flights next month.

While restricting flights to some overseas territories, the French government has granted French Polynesia an exemption.

The French Polynesian authorities discourage overseas travel for local residents in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

World
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:54
New National leader Judith Collins strips health portfolio from Michael Woodhouse
2
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
3
Fire officials confirm deaths of baby, eight-year-old boy in Christchurch house fire
4
'Probably’ something wrong with the Covid-19 tracing app if uptake is low - Judith Collins
5
Mike Hosking, NZME apologise on air for 'reckless' claims on John Tamihere over Whānau Ora funding
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Trump bristles at question about Black Americans being killed by police, defends right to display Confederate flag

Former leader of neo-Nazi group in US pleads guilty to placing hoax calls to emergency services

01:15

'I still love sharks,' yells woman after she was mauled off Queensland coast
05:19

Opinion: Attempt by Cook Islands to force Jacinda Ardern into quick travel bubble 'an embarrassment'