Thousands take to the streets of London to protest Brexit

Associated Press

Tens of thousands of anti-Brexit protesters marched Saturday in London to demand a new referendum on leaving the European Union, as a divided Britain marked the second anniversary of its vote to quit the bloc.

They are demanding another vote on whether or not to leave the EU.
Leading Brexit supporters, meanwhile, warned the British government not to delay or water down the divorce from the 28-nation bloc. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Prime Minister Theresa May must deliver the "full British Brexit" that voters were seeking.

Britain voted 52 percent to 48 percent on June 23, 2016 to quit the EU, and its official exit is slated for March 29, 2019. But the country — and its Conservative government — remain divided about what kind of economic relationship it wants with the EU.

Opponents of Brexit, many waving EU flags, marched through central London to Parliament today, calling for a referendum on whatever divorce deal is agreed between Britain and the EU.

The crowd numbered in the tens of thousands, with organizers estimating 100,000 people took part. Police did not give an official estimate. A rival pro-Brexit march, demanding that the UK not compromise with the EU, drew a far smaller crowd.

The People's Vote campaign, which organized the march, argues that public opinion is turning against Brexit as the economic costs become clearer.

James McGrory, one of the organizers, said voters were "made all kinds of promises" during the Brexit referendum.

"But two years later, all we've got are broken promises, an economy that's already feeling the strain of Brexit and a government paralyzed by internal divisions," he said.

Protester Matthew Mann, a Briton who is married to a French woman and lives in The Netherlands, said he was "here to show what a European looks like."

"I have lived and worked across Europe — it's home," he said.

The leaders of both Britain's Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party oppose holding another Brexit referendum, though many members of both parties disagree. Smaller parties, including the Greens and the centrist Liberal Democrats, support having a new Brexit vote.


