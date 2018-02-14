Thousands still without power as Tonga picks up the pieces after destructive Cyclone Gita

Thousands of Tonga residents face a long wait for power and other services to be restored after a cyclone tore through the Pacific nation this week.

More details emerged today about the damage caused by Cyclone Gita after it hit the main island Monday night just south of the capital, Nuku'alofa.

The cyclone destroyed homes, churches and even the nation's historic Parliament House.

Tongan police said three people had suffered major injuries and another 30 suffered minor injuries.

Police said an officer had been injured while trying to help a family evacuate and remained in stable condition in a local hospital.