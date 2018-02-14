 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Thousands still without power as Tonga picks up the pieces after destructive Cyclone Gita

share

Source:

Associated Press

Thousands of Tonga residents face a long wait for power and other services to be restored after a cyclone tore through the Pacific nation this week.

The storm also pounded Fiji's southernmost islands.
Source: 1 NEWS

More details emerged today about the damage caused by Cyclone Gita after it hit the main island Monday night just south of the capital, Nuku'alofa.

The cyclone destroyed homes, churches and even the nation's historic Parliament House.

Pacific correspondent Ms Dreaver was sheltering on the floor during Cyclone Gita before it got flooded.
Source: 1 NEWS

Tongan police said three people had suffered major injuries and another 30 suffered minor injuries.

Police said an officer had been injured while trying to help a family evacuate and remained in stable condition in a local hospital.

Most of the main island remains without power.

Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Pacific Islands

01:37
The PM and National's Gerry Brownlee both expressed their best wishes in Parliament today.

One confirmed dead, others injured in Cyclone Gita as Jacinda Ardern says thoughts are with all affected
02:24
Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Where will Cyclone Gita hit NZ? '(That's) the million dollar question', says MetService
00:23
Taniela Tupou said the media came up with his catchy nickname, and it stuck.

'We are grateful for anything' - Tongan Thor left heartbroken after family home destroyed by Cyclone Gita

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:24
1
Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Where will Cyclone Gita hit NZ? '(That's) the million dollar question', says MetService

2

Taking wrong fish and chip order sparks alleged assault on pair in Far North - report

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


4
FILE - In this June 13, 2011, file photo, Denmark's Prince Henrik, right, waves as he drives a Tesla Roadster at the electric car maker's headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif. Denmark's royal palace says the 83-year-old Prince Henrik, has been transferred from a Copenhagen hospital to the family's residence north of the capital "where he wishes to spend his last moments." (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

Prince Henrik, husband of Danish monarch, dies at age 83

5

Trump lawyer says he paid porn actress $177k out of his own pocket as hush money

03:58
So far three MPs say they'll run to replace Bill English as leader.

'A strong showing' from Amy Adams puts 'huge pressure' on other National leadership contenders - Corin Dann

Ms Adams announced her bid to succeed Bill English, flanked by a group of supportive MPs.


03:51
The storm also pounded Fiji's southernmost islands.

Thousands still without power as Tonga picks up the pieces after destructive Cyclone Gita

The cyclone destroyed homes, churches and even the nation's historic Parliament House.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

Who's in and who's out in the National leadership race.

Adams, Bridges and Collins announce National leadership bids, hoping to lead party to 2020 election win

A number of other National MPs are still undecided whether they will be vying for the leadership.

03:13
NZ's biggest construction company has also taken a hit on the stock market.

Construction giant Fletcher Building announce $660m expected loss, Sir Ralph Norris resigns as chairman

None of the company's shareholders will get an interim dividend.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 