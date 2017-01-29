Thousands of Somali refugees affected by Trump's travel ban

A Somali refugee says more than 200 refugees heading to the US for resettlement have been told they cannot travel as a result of President Donald Trump's executive orders that temporarily suspend all immigration of citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries.

Suleiman Yusuf, a teacher, said today that the 200 left a refugee camp in eastern Kenya last week but they have been told by the International Organisation for Migration that their flights have been cancelled "because of Trump's orders".