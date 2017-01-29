 

Thousands of Somali refugees affected by Trump's travel ban

Associated Press

A Somali refugee says more than 200 refugees heading to the US for resettlement have been told they cannot travel as a result of President Donald Trump's executive orders that temporarily suspend all immigration of citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries.

Our Europe Correspondent Emma Keeling is at Downing Street where people are protesting against Donald Trump's pending UK visit.
Suleiman Yusuf, a teacher, said today that the 200 left a refugee camp in eastern Kenya last week but they have been told by the International Organisation for Migration that their flights have been cancelled "because of Trump's orders".

When asked if the president had just created a Muslim ban Trump answered in the affirmative before backtracking.
The United Nations refugee agency media officer Yvonne Ndege said today that about 13,000 Somali refugees have been interviewed and approved by the United States Citizen and Immigration Services but whose resettlement has now been affected by the new order.

