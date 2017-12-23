Thousands of singers come together to sing Beethoven's Ninth Symphony in Japan

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Fire and Emergency were called just after 3pm with two homes now completely destroyed by the fire and another partially damaged.
"We never intended to alienate or divide any part of our community by developing the public track" - Craggy Range CEO Michael Wilding.
The man charged and his passenger fled the scene but were later located by police.
Members of the Wellington Phoenix lent a land to help deliver some good cheer.
Teenica Harrex's father said when you're in this situation you've just got to pay up - "There's no price on life."
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ