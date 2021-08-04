TODAY |

Thousands sign UK petition to stop NZ-born alpaca being put down

Wilson Longhurst, Breakfast Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A petition in the UK is calling on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to save a New Zealand-born alpaca from being put down.

UK authorities are in a legal stoush with an English vet nurse after her alpaca tested positive twice for bovine tuberculosis. Source: Breakfast

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has been in a legal stoush with English vet nurse Helen Macdonald for four years after her alpaca, Geronimo, twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis.

Macdonald, who breeds alpacas, argues the tests weren’t properly conducted.

She imported Geronimo from New Zealand in 2017, and in 2019 lost a court battle to keep him alive.

Her most recent attempt was rejected by a judge last month, and Geronimo’s set to be seized by officials as early as Thursday this week.

A petition to save the animal has reached almost 6,000 signatures as of early Wednesday morning.

Macdonald told the BBC taking her case to 10 Downing Street was the only way to “reverse the decision”.

"They have a choice here. They don't have to kill him; they could at least test him first," she said.

Geronimo the alpaca. Source: Breakfast

"The entire industry is up in arms because this really is the senseless destruction of an innocent animal.”

Wilson Longhurst
