Thousands seek mental health help after Bourke Street incident

More than 1000 people have called the Victorian Emergency Helpline in the aftermath of the Bourke Street attack.



Speaking at a disaster response seminar at the Australian Medical Association Congress in Melbourne on Saturday, Emergency Management Commissioner Craig Lapsley said many of those who'd reached out were seeking help over mental health issues following the January incident.



"1002 people have called into our support line seeking some level of support and obviously most of that is in a mental health trauma sense," Mr Lapsley said.



Hundreds of people witnessed victims being mowed down in Melbourne's CBD, while others narrowly avoided being hit themselves.



The incident also put a strain on emergency services with more than 1000 police officers seeking welfare support after attending the incident or helping investigate it.



Mr Lapsley spoke about a number of recent emergency situations which have affected Victorians, including the Essendon plane crash that killed five and the thunderstorm asthma event.



He admitted the handling of the latter had been a challenge but said he believed it would prove to be a turning point for future health emergency management.



Nine people lost their lives during the November 21 event, while 8500 people were hospitalised and every available ambulance was sent out.



The storm kicked up pollen and the moisture in the air from the humid, hot day burst the grains into hundreds of tiny allergenic fragments, which penetrated deep into victims' airways.



Experts described it as the world's worst recorded thunderstorm asthma event.



"On that night it was very difficult to work out what was happening," Mr Lapsley said.



"We were trying to work out 'was it a heat related incident or a respiratory incident?''"



It took hours before services were able to work out the extent of the problem, he said.



An interim report into the handling of the incident released last month concluded communication between government agencies and emergency services was "inadequate".

