Thousands of security expected to flood Singapore’s streets for US–North Korea summit

Security has been tightened today around a location declared as a "special event area" related to the upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Concrete barricades have been erected outside St Regis Singapore hotel which is within the zoned security area.

Security forces were stationed outside.

South Korea media outlets reported that Kim will likely stay at the St Regis, where his close aide has been based as he leads a North Korean advance team arranging security and logistics details.

South Korea's Hankook Ilbo reported that Singapore recommended the St Regis, which hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping during his 2015 summit with Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou, because it can be easily secured.

Security was also tight outside the Shangri La Hotel, where Trump is expected to stay.

Authorities have declared two locations as special event areas from June 10 to 14 for the summit.