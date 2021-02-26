TODAY |

Thousands of sea turtles paralysed by Texas' icy blast released back into wild

Source:  Associated Press

Thousands of sea turtles were taken in along the Texas coast last week after they became stunned when the water temperatures dropped.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There’s been plenty of heartbreaking stories out of the Texas winter storm, but this one has a happy ending. Source: US ABC

Everyone from biologists to the US Coast Guard to volunteers were out picking up sea turtles and bringing them to safety.

At one point, sea turtles lined the floor of the South Padre Island Convention Center.

In an idle research vessel about 30 kilometres from the Texas coastline, Rob Perkins, a university student, gently picked up a rehabilitated green sea turtle from inside a plastic tub.

The turtle eagerly flapped its limbs as Perkins gently tossed it into the welcoming waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

A week ago, this turtle was one of 60 that were cold-stunned and rescued by an army of volunteers from frigid waters; victims of the four-day freeze that briefly crippled the region.

Your playlist will load after this ad

About 4700 cold and stunned turtles, not used to the plunge in temperature, were rescued by volunteers this week. Source: Breakfast

On Monday, a team of naturalists, volunteers and marine scientists packed 25 of those newly healed turtles onto the Trident, a 70-foot research vessel and motored offshore to release them back into the wild.

The freeze represented the largest turtle cold-stunning event since researchers in 1980 began recording them nationwide, said Donna Shaver, the Texas coordinator for the Sea Turtle Stranding and Salvage Network.

Preliminary estimates Saturday showed that more than 8,000 stunnings had been recorded in Texas this winter, the bulk of which were during the freeze.

It was far above the record 4,613 cold-stunned turtles in Florida in 2010.

The early estimates also showed only roughly half were found alive.

World
North America
Animals
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:24
Auckland KFC worker confirmed as new Covid-19 community case
2
KFC worker confirmed as Covid-19 case — What to do if you were at the store
3
Man killed in Papatoetoe police stand-off was deported from Australia in 2017
4
Full video: Jacinda Ardern speaks to media from Auckland, after news latest Covid-19 case worked shift at KFC
5
'I hardly see them' - Auckland mum has little time with children, working two jobs to meet living costs
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Australia bins 150 Pfizer vaccine doses mistakenly left at wrong temperature

'Statesman of the Pacific' — Jacinda Ardern praises Papua New Guinea's first PM, dead at 84

United States bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-backed militia

Former aide claims New York Governor kissed her during years of sexual harassment