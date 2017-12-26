Thousands remain in evacuation centres across Philippines after tropical storm

Tropical storm Tembin unleashed landslides and flash floods that killed at least 164 people and left 171 others missing in the Philippines over the weekend, according to Romina Marasigan of the Philippine government's main disaster-response agency.

More than 97,000 people remained in 261 evacuation centres across the southern Philippines yesterday, while nearly 85,000 others were displaced and staying elsewhere, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

The hardest-hit areas were Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur provinces and the Zamboanga Peninsula.

Tembin hit the Philippines as a tropical storm but strengthened into a typhoon before blowing out of the country Sunday into the South China Sea toward Vietnam.