Thousands rally in Florida pleading legislators to pass tougher gun laws after high school massacre

Associated Press

Florida refused to pass a bill that proposed banning assault rifles, so people rallied in Tallahassee.
Sadowski-Synott, 16, put in a sensational performance to claim third place at the big air final.

Watch Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's stunning jump that helped win NZ's first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years


04:53
2
It has been seven years since the Christchurch earthquake took 185 lives.

'Incredible things have happened amidst the rubble' - PM speaks of hope and optimism at Christchurch earthquake memorial

01:10
3
Question time became heated in Parliament this afternoon.

Paula Bennett in feisty exchange with PM over Kelvin Davis’ charter schools ‘conflict of interest’, before Winston leaps to her defence

01:20
4
Six households were forced to evacuate on the Kapiti Coast overnight.

'Like an avalanche' - Paraparaumu resident describes the moment her house flooded

5

New Zealand's public sector ranked least corrupt in the world


Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

00:50
The Kiwi Green Light singer also beat off Bjork and Alicia Keys.

Video: Watch the moment Lorde wins Brit Award, beats Taylor Swift and others for Top International Solo Artist

The Green Light singer beats out a big-time field including Pink.

The airline has won over 60 international awards in the last seven years.

Air NZ posts huge first half year net profit, despite higher fuel prices

The national carrier remains on track for its second highest profit in company history.

10:40
The fluoride debate: Paul Connett and Jonathan Coleman give opposing arguments

Watch: Fluoride can impair intelligence says professor but former Health Minister says water fluoridation is safe, beneficial

Professor Connett, who has a PhD in chemistry, made numerous points, but one of the main ones was that he believes research suggests fluoride can impair intelligence.

00:25
Seventeen people were shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last week.

Florida school shooting survivors descend on state's capital and issue call for action over guns

Their biggest wish — banning assault-type weapons such as the AR-15, used by Nikolas Cruz who accused of killing 17 people.


 
