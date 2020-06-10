TODAY |

Thousands of protestors in Oxford demand removal of imperialist Cecil Rhodes statue

Thousands protested at Oriel College in Oxford today demanded the removal of an imperialist statue amid rising anger over racial inequality in Britain.

Mobilised through the Black Lives Matter movement from the US, the group of mostly young students chanted "take it down" outside Oriel College where Victorian Cecil Rhodes's stone image is sculpted.

The demonstration follows the toppling of a statue of the slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol by anti-racist protesters on Monday.

One protester said it was shameful to have colonial representation and said it celebrated "stealing from African countries".

British historian and professor at Oxford University Peter Frankopan said "one has to be very careful" when singling out historic figures, since all of Britain was built on wealth taken from other countries.

Meanwhile, a statue of the 18th-century slave owner Robert Milligan was removed from its place in London's docklands on Tuesday, watched by cheering supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement.

London's mayor announced on Tuesday that more statues of imperialist figures could be removed from Britain’s streets, as the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis continued to spark protests - and drive change - around the world.

