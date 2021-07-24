Thousands of protesters march against Sydney lockdown

Protesters are massing in capital cities around Australia to object to lockdowns prompted by Covid-19.

Thousands of angry, unmasked people have marched from inner Sydney's Victoria Park to Town Hall in the central business district on Saturday.

They broke through a police barrier to continue down George St but were stopped at King St.

There is a heavy police presence in Sydney, including mounted police and riot officers.

Protesters threw plastic bottles and plants taken from the street at officers, and several arrests have been made.

Signs carried by the protesters call for "freedom" and "the truth".

The protest comes as Covid-19 case numbers in NSW reached another record high since the first wave in 2020.

Some 163 new local cases were reported in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday, up from 136 the day before.

Greater Sydney has been locked down for the past four weeks, with residents only able to leave home with a reasonable excuse.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard condemned the planned protest as "really silly" on Saturday morning.

"We live in a democracy and normally I am certainly one who supports people's rights to protest ... but at the present time we've got cases going through the roof and we have people thinking that's OK to get out there and possibly be close to each other at a demonstration."

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys said it was not the time for a protest.

He said police wanted to work with the organisers to make sure people were complying with public health orders and that it did not turn into a "disastrous" mass spreading event.

At least 1000 people have also gathered in Melbourne's CBD.

Flares have been lit outside Victoria's Parliament House, where protesters gathered to chant "freedom".