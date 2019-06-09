TODAY |

Thousands protest in Venice against cruise ships

Associated Press
Thousands of people marched in Venice today to demand that cruise ships be kept out of the city's lagoon.

The protest was galvanised by a crash six days earlier involving a cruise ship that struck a much smaller river boat in the faous city's Giudecca Canal.

Five people were injured in the incident, including one New Zealander.

    The ship lost control while coming in to dock.

    Environmentalists have complained huge cruise liners wear down the city's fragile foundations in the Adriatic Sea and dredge up the lagoon's muddy bottom.

    Venice's mayor wants cruise ships rerouted from the heart of the lagoon.

      This comes after a cruise ship struck a much smaller tourist boat injuring five people.
