TODAY |

Thousands protest in Rio De Janeiro over Amazon fires

Associated Press
More From
World
Environment
Climate Change
Central and South America

Thousands took to the streets in Rio de Janeiro today to demand that more be done to battle the wildfires in Brazil that have swept through parts of the Amazon region.

The demonstration was part of anti-government protests that were taking place in a number of cities across the country.

Young children also participated in the street demonstration, holding banners with messages asking for protection of the planet and the Amazon.

Some of the messages of the posters were directed at Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, with one reading "Bol$onaro is burning our future."

Fires are common in Brazil in the annual dry season, but they are much more widespread this year.

Brazilian state experts reported nearly 77,000 wildfires across the country so far this year, up 85 per cent over the same period in 2018.

Bolsonaro tried to temper global concern, saying that previously deforested areas had burned and that intact rainforest was spared.

On Friday, he announced that his government would send 44,000 soldiers to help battle the fires that are scattered across his nation's share of the vast Amazon, an overall region 10 times the size of Texas that is seen as a global bulwark against climate change.
Only a few hundred troops had been sent so far.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The demonstration was part of anti-government protests that were taking place in a number of cities across the country. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Environment
Climate Change
Central and South America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The NZ side gave their customary sign of respect to another retiring champion.
'They're very respectful the Warriors' - Retiring Paul Gallen emotional after NZ side's gesture
2
Mothers and children from the West Coast Christian community Gloriavale
Family who fled Gloriavale desperate for work and place to live
3
The Silver Ferns were honoured a month on from their victory in Liverpool.
Silver Ferns honoured with reception at Parliament for World Cup triumph
4
Simon Bridges also vowed to repeal 100 regulations in the party’s first six months if brought back into power.
National pledge to 'set a bonfire' on regulations
5
NIWA says a ‘Sudden Stratospheric Warming’ event could bring icy weather to New Zealand next month.
Rare 'Beast from the East' could bring extreme weather to NZ in coming weeks
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Popular Mobilization Forces members stand by a bruning truck after a drone attack near Qaim border crossing, in Anbar province, Iraq Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Members of an Iran-backed Iraqi paramilitary Popular Mobilization Forces say that a new drone attack has killed one commander and wounded another in the attack. (AP Photo)

Two people killed in drone attack in Iraq
00:18
Among the newly protected species is the mako, which lives in water around New Zealand.

More than 100 countries agree to strengthen protections for endangered sharks
00:48
The Irish backstop remains a major sticking point.

British PM Boris Johnson acknowledges 'touch and go' prospects for Brexit deal
00:24
It marks a violent escalation in almost three months of anti-government demonstrations.

Hong Kong police draw guns, fire warning shot as protestors chase them