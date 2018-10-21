As thousands protest Brexit in London, Nigel Farage responds with small 'Leave Means Leave' rally

Former UKIP leader, Nigel Farage, attended a pro-Brexit "Leave Means Leave" rally in Harrogate today.

Mr Farage was accompanied by Tory lawmaker Owen Patterson and Labour's pro-Brexit lawmaker Kate Hoey as they rallied through the streets of Harrogate, finishing at The Winter Garden Pub.

Speaking outside the campaign's double-decker bus, Mr Farage said there isn't a demand for a second referendum and according to an opinion poll only 20 per cent of people want to remain in the EU.

"I think if they do push us to a second referendum, I think the damage that will do to trust in this country, between people and their leaders, will be incalculable," he said.

Meanwhile, in central London hundreds of thousands of protesters gathered to call for a new referendum on the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union.

The UK is scheduled to leave the EU on March 29, but negotiations have been plagued by disagreements, particularly over the issue of the land border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.