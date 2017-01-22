Thousands of Melbourne people brought to the brink of tears at vigil for car rampage victims

 

One man's tale of the support he received in his harrowing bid to save a life has brought thousands of Melburnians to the brink of tears as they reflected on the Bourke Street tragedy.

Five people died and dozens more were wounded when a Melbourne man allegedly went on a rampage in his car on Bourke Street Mall in the central city.

A three-month-old boy is the latest to die, and there is still grave concern for at least four people who were hit on Friday.
Source: 1 NEWS

Henry Dow, reading out his now viral Facebook post to a crowd of thousands in Melbourne, recalled Friday's events as he performed emergency first aid on someone who was hit.

"Holding her head, my hand was, for want of a better word, shaking. It was more like bouncing, moving several inches up and down as the fear and thoughts of what had happened, what could happen, raced through my head," Mr Dow read to the crowd as many wiped their eyes.

"There was no evil on Bourke street yesterday; one sick young man did a terrible thing, and hundreds responded with the love and sense of community that makes Melbourne such a beautiful city."

The massive crowd joined Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews, Federal Opposition leader Bill Shorten and Victorian Governor Linda Dessau in stifling heat to mourn the five people who lost their lives in Friday's Bourke Street attack.

Melbourne isn't going to lay down and die"
Val Simpson, 76

With St Paul's Cathedral chiming in the background, it was a solemn mood as people huddled under umbrellas to avoid the sun - many holding back tears as they recalled Friday's horrific events.

"My heart is really broken," Lily McLeish, 23, told AAP this afternoon.

"It was really important for us to be here to try and get a bit of closure and to pay our respects."

"We're here to show our respects to those that have passed on, and to show the people of the world that Melbourne isn't going to lay down and die," Val Simpson, 76, said.

Behind the tears, many were also angry the accused killer had been let out on bail.

"I'm sad but I'm furious this guy was let out to roam the streets, this type of thing just shouldn't have been allowed to happen," Kerry Oates, 41, said.

Meanwhile, the man accused of murdering five strangers and wounding dozens more in a CBD rampage has finally been charged, but failed to appear in court.

Dimitrious "Jimmy" Gargasoulas, 26, was allowed to stay in the custody cells when his matter was heard in the Melbourne Magistrate's Court today after he was charged with five counts of murder.

Australia

00:25
Dimitrious Gargasoulas has been taken to police headquarters, where he is eventually expected to face multiple murder charges.

Man accused of deadly Melbourne car rampage charged with five counts of murder despite refusal to appear in court
01:59
A full review of the state's bail laws is underway, with recommendations due in April.

Night court to be set up in Victoria in wake of Bourke Street rampage in Melbourne

