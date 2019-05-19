Thousands march in Northern Ireland for same sex marriage

Thousands have marched in Northern Ireland to demand that the region's leaders permit same-sex marriage.

The demonstrators in Belfast want same-sex couples to be treated the same way in Northern Ireland as they are in the rest of the UK, where same-sex marriage is legal.

The issue is a stumbling block to restoring Northern Ireland's Catholic-Protestant power-sharing administration, which has been suspended for more than two years.

Northern Ireland's 1.8 million people have been without a functioning administration since the government collapsed in January 2017 over a failed green-energy project. The rift later widened to broader cultural issues separating Northern Ireland's British unionists and Irish nationalists.