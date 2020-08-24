Thousands of Lithuanians form 32km human chain to back democracy in Belarus

More than 50,000 Lithuanians joined hands today in a human chain stretching 32 kilometres from the capital of Vilinus to the Belarus border to express solidarity with their neighbour's dramatic struggle for democracy.

Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, right, and his wife Diana Nausediene, second from right, and other supporters of Belarus opposition participate in a "Freedom Way". Source: Associated Press

The massive event, dubbed “the Freedom Way” resembled another historic event on August 23, 1989, when over a million people in the nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania formed the Baltic Way, a human chain stretching from Vilnius to Tallinn, to demand an end to the Soviet occupation.

The message today was similar: The people of Belarus deserve elections that are free, fair and democratic.

Belarusian opposition supporters ride bicycles, show victory as people create a human chain of about 50,000 strong from Vilnius to the Belarusian border. Source: Associated Press

"Thirty years ago, Lithuania broke its shackles of oppression, showing the world that we are free and, first of all, free in our spirit. Today, the time has come for our Belarusian brothers to say the dear word ‘freedom,’” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said.

