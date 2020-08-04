Thousands in California forced to flee homes due to fast-growing wildfire

A wildfire in mountains east of Los Angeles that has forced thousands of people from their homes was sparked by a malfunctioning diesel vehicle, fire officials said today.

The vehicle spewed burning carbon from its exhaust system, igniting several fires Saturday on Oak Glen Road in Cherry Valley, and authorities were asking anyone who may have seen such a vehicle at the time to contact investigators, according to a statement from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The blaze in Riverside County, among several wildfires across California, had consumed more than about 106 square kilometres of dry brush and timber since it broke out Saturday, fire officials said.

By today, it was just 5 per cent contained and the fire along with coronavirus precautions made for added stress at an evacuation center, said John Medina, an American Red Cross spokesman.

Volunteers used to "close contact” with evacuees have had to adjust their approach during a time of social distancing, Medina said.

“I mean, that’s part of the recovery of a disaster, is that you have to show warmth and love and caring. And that’s hard when you’re standing 6 feet away. So that’s the biggest challenge,” Medina told KESQ-TV.

Bill Boehm helped his mother evacuate her home with her three horses and said the pandemic hasn't stopped people from coming together to assist each other.

“Everyone seemed to be wearing masks and such, so that type of precaution was still going on," Boehm told the news station.

The blaze began as two adjacent fires in a rural area near the city of Beaumont, about 137 kilometres east of downtown Los Angeles.

Flames raced along brushy ridge tops and came close to houses while firefighters attacked from the ground and air.

One home and two outbuildings were destroyed, California fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

In Northern California, evacuations were ordered after a wildfire that sparked today spread quickly and burned near homes near the East Park Reservoir in Colusa County. Complicating firefighters' efforts were temperatures in the area north of Sacramento climbed to 37 Celsius today. The fire was 40 per cent contained.

On California's central coast, a fire in San Luis Obispo County was 60 per cent contained today after burning more than 6 square kilometres of brush east of the community of Santa Margarita. Two structures were destroyed but officials said it was unclear whether they were homes.

In Riverside County, officials allowed flames from the Apple Fire to run up the side of Mount San Gorgonio, an 3,350-metre peak, because it wasn't safe to let crews work in such steep, rugged terrain, said Lisa Cox, a spokeswoman for the US Forest Service.

Evacuation orders and advisories were issued for about 2,500 homes in mountain, canyon and foothill neighbourhoods. Campgrounds and hiking trails were closed in the San Gorgonio Wilderness area of the San Bernardino National Forest.

A smoke plume was visible for miles around and contributed to poor air quality.