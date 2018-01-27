Thousands in Albania rally, call for government to resign

Thousands supporting Albania's opposition took to the streets for an anti-government protest Saturday, accusing the Cabinet of links to organised crime and calling for its resignation.

A portrait of Albania's Prime Minister Eli Rama is damaged during an anti-government march, in Tirana, Albania, Saturday Source: 1 NEWS

Backers of the center-right Democratic Party, its ally, the left-wing Socialist Movement for Integration, and other smaller parties gathered at Tirana's main Boulevard Martyrs of the Nation to protest against the government.

Holding national flags together with those of the United States and the European Union, opposition supporters shouted anti-government slogans such as "Rama go" — referring to Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Police security was tight near the main government offices where the rally is held. Hundreds of riot police and two water cannon trucks were standing by near Rama's office building.

The protest is considered a test of support for the main opposition Democrats, who suffered a landslide loss in last year's vote, securing only 43 seats in the 140-seat parliament.