 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Thousands in Albania rally, call for government to resign

share

Source:

Associated Press

Thousands supporting Albania's opposition took to the streets for an anti-government protest Saturday, accusing the Cabinet of links to organised crime and calling for its resignation.

A portrait of Albania's Prime Minister Eli Rama is damaged during an anti-government march, in Tirana, Albania, Saturday

A portrait of Albania's Prime Minister Eli Rama is damaged during an anti-government march, in Tirana, Albania, Saturday

Source: 1 NEWS

Backers of the center-right Democratic Party, its ally, the left-wing Socialist Movement for Integration, and other smaller parties gathered at Tirana's main Boulevard Martyrs of the Nation to protest against the government.

Holding national flags together with those of the United States and the European Union, opposition supporters shouted anti-government slogans such as "Rama go" — referring to Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Police security was tight near the main government offices where the rally is held. Hundreds of riot police and two water cannon trucks were standing by near Rama's office building.

The protest is considered a test of support for the main opposition Democrats, who suffered a landslide loss in last year's vote, securing only 43 seats in the 140-seat parliament.

Local journalists estimated the turnout to be about 10,000, opposition leaders said there were 200,000 to 300,000 people. Police declined to comment.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Ish Sodhi bowling. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. T20 Series.2nd Twenty20 international cricket match, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 25 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Williamson, McCullum, Munro grab big deals - but Sodhi, Southee, Guptill go unsold at IPL auction

00:21
2
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Video of the week: The moment a pair of orca glide past terrified kids swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island


3
Steven Seagal speaks at a news conference, while attending an opening ceremony for a research and development center in Moscow, Russia.

Woman accuses film star Steven Seagal of rape in 1993

01:54
4
In a world first, the bridge will be flooded in light powered by solar and battery energy.

Auckland's Harbour bridge to stand out in tonight's light-and-sound show

5

Nudists fight for greater acceptance on Kiwi beaches as Day Without Togs events set to kick off

02:36
One of the woman involved says a journalist suggested the march to create a news event and she's admitted to being paid by a news agency.

Motives behind topless march for women's rights in Auckland called into question

The women behind the event admit the original idea for the march came from a media outlet, but say they aren't making any profit.

00:25
At least three people dead and many more injured after a bus crashed into another vehicle in Samoa today.

Video: Emergency services and locals desperately try to free people trapped in deadly Samoa bus crash

At least three people are dead and many injured, after a bus crashed into another vehicle today.

02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

00:33
Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

Watch: Mongrel Mob members deliver fierce haka in support of indigenous Australians on Australia Day

Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

00:43
We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.

Watch: Typical Aussies! 1 NEWS explains why it's been so hot in NZ and it's set to get even hotter

We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 