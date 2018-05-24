 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Thousands of homes evacuated and power plant shut down as Hawaiian volcano continues to rumble

share

Source:

US ABC

Geologists are describing Kilauea is one of the biggest volcanic events in a century.
Source: US ABC

Related

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:57
1
National MP Judith Collins was the one to bring the infringement to Parliament's attention Mr Twyford said.

Watch: 'I made a mistake' - Transport Minister Phil Twyford offers to resign for making phone call from plane, says National's Judith Collins was the one to out him

03:37
2
MetServices’s Georgina Griffiths says this week’s chill is set to stay, in what’s predicted to be the coldest winter in years.

'Shock to the system' - Kiwis warned to brace for coldest winter 'for quite some time'

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:59
4
Gerry Brownlee was being admonished by Trevor Mallard when Ms Bennett interjected and was asked to leave.

Watch as National deputy Paula Bennett ordered out of Parliament by Speaker, a day after storming out of House


5

Owen Franks' lawyer rejects James Parson's claims, says Blues hooker never gave banned prop time to apologise

00:57
National MP Judith Collins was the one to bring the infringement to Parliament's attention Mr Twyford said.

Watch: 'I made a mistake' - Transport Minister Phil Twyford offers to resign for making phone call from plane, says National's Judith Collins was the one to out him

The Transport Minister says he apologises unreservedly over the matter.

03:37
MetServices’s Georgina Griffiths says this week’s chill is set to stay, in what’s predicted to be the coldest winter in years.

'Shock to the system' - Kiwis warned to brace for coldest winter 'for quite some time'

MetServices’s Georgina Griffiths says this week’s chill is set to stay, in what’s predicted to be the coldest winter in years.

01:47
The Housing Minister is unhappy Treasury downgraded its forecast over how much extra housing investment Kiwibuild will deliver to the economy.

John Armstrong's opinion: Labour's record so far on affordable housing builds is pathetic

Promises easy in Opposition, but hard to deliver in government, says our columnist.


00:59
Gerry Brownlee was being admonished by Trevor Mallard when Ms Bennett interjected and was asked to leave.

Watch as National deputy Paula Bennett ordered out of Parliament by Speaker, a day after storming out of House

It comes a day Ms Bennett walked out of the Chamber over a disagreement with the Speaker over supplementary questions.

01:28
National’s Gerry Brownlee asked for a response to the party’s claims of Mr Mallard not being neutral.

Watch: Squabble between National's Gerry Brownlee and Speaker Trevor Mallard continues - 'You have leapt, again, to a conclusion'

Gerry Brownlee had expressed concerns about the way Mr Mallard was running question time.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 