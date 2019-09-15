TODAY |

Thousands gather for Zimbabawe's founding father Robert Mugabe's funeral

Associated Press
Tributes were paid to Zimbabwe's founding father Robert Mugabe today as African heads of state joined thousands of people at a state funeral in Harare.

Several of the heads of state made speeches praising Mugabe, who died last week at the age of 95.

But there were tributes too from ordinary Zimbabweans, away from the public gaze.

Bothwell Riside queued up with thousands of his fellow citizens to enter the National Sports Stadium for the funeral.

He said Zimbabwe had lost an icon and that Mugabe's death marked a sad day in the country's history.

Mugabe's burial won't take place until the completion of a mausoleum at the national Heroes' Acre monument.

The former prime minister died last week at the age of 95. Source: Associated Press
