Thousands gather in Kashmir to honour three killed during anti-India protests

Thousands participated in the funeral of two young men and a teenage girl in disputed Kashmir on Saturday, hours after police say they were killed when government forces fired at anti-India protesters.

Kashmiri women comfort a wailing relative of a victim during a joint funeral procession in Hawoorah village, some 68 Kilometres south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Two young men and a teenage girl were killed in disputed Kashmir on Saturday when government forces fired at anti-India protesters who disrupted a military-led operation against rebels, police and medics said. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Kashmiri women comfort a wailing relative of a victim during a joint funeral procession in Hawoorah village.

Police said in a statement that some residents threw stones at an Indian army patrol as it passed through southern Redwani area.

The statement said the "army tried to disperse the miscreants and in the process five individuals sustained injuries."

Residents said soldiers fired live ammunition, shotgun pellets and tear gas to quell the protests, wounding several people.

Medics said three injured died at a hospital.

Locals said the government forces came to a cluster of villages in the area and accused the soldiers of vandalizing and harassing villagers, which led to anti-India protests and clashes.

The news of the deaths brought more residents to the streets seeking the end of Indian rule over Kashmir and the clashes intensified as residents from neighboring villages joined the protesters, police said.

Thousands of people offered funeral prayers for the slain civilians amid anti-India slogans. Prayers were held several times to accommodate the large number of people arriving from different places in the area.  At the funeral of the three, some rebels fighting against Indian rule also showed up and fired to honor them.

