Thousands to farewell Hannah Clark and her three kids, three weeks after killings that shocked Australia

Thousands of mourners will today farewell a family murdered by the man who had vowed to protect them.

It's believed Rowan Baxter, a former Warriors player, set the car on fire with Hannah, Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey inside.

The funeral for Hannah Clark and her children Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey will take place today, nearly three weeks after they were killed in a domestic violence attack that shocked the nation.

On February 19, as they were on their way to school, Her estranged husband, Rowan Baxter, forced his way onto the front passenger seat and doused his family in petrol before setting them alight.

The children, safely strapped into their child restraints, never stood a chance.

Hannah Clarke with her son Trey Source: Facebook

Hannah was on fire as she leapt from the driver's seat screaming, "he's poured petrol on me" as people tried to put out the flames.

With burns to 97 per cent of her body, Hannah died in hospital hours later.

Rowan Baxter died on the footpath from self-inflicted wounds.

The horrific incident has led to renewed calls for more effort to be made to end the scourge of domestic violence in Australia.

Hannah's family have asked that the details and location of the family's funeral service not be released.

