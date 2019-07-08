TODAY |

Thousands evacuated as WWII bomb defused in Germany

Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe

A 500kg World War II bomb was defused near the Frankfurt headquarters of the European Central Bank hours after thousands of people were evacuated from the surrounding district yesterday.

City officials called on about 16,500 people to leave their homes in the Ostend area east of downtown Frankfurt yesterday morning before emergency workers tackled the American bomb, which was found during construction work last month.

Authorities had already moved some people out of a nursing home on Saturday.

More than 70 years after the end of the war, unexploded bombs are frequently found in Germany. Disposing of them sometimes entails large-scale precautionary evacuations such as the one yesterday.

The defusing operation was completed by mid-afternoon, according to the city's fire service, about two hours after police verified that no one was left in the area.

Officials chose Sunday to defuse the bomb to allow preparation and to minimise disruption in Frankfurt, Germany's financial centre.

Your playlist will load after this ad

More than 70 years after the end of WWII, unexploded bombs are frequently found in Germany. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:11
The former Maori Party co-leader tells Q+A one of the most painful things you can put a mother through is to take her child from her.
Dame Tariana Turia reveals 'I've taken two of my own grandchildren', slams Oranga Tamariki policy
2
The 38-year-old's family have confirmed the death and are gathering in Wellington.
'I could foresee the fall' - Robbie Magasiva speaks about tragic death of brother Pua
3
The Crusaders coach said he's done all he can - now all that's left is December's interview.
Scott Robertson 'optimistic' heading into All Blacks coach interview - 'They know who they're getting'
4
The ship could be seen moving close to the bank before veering away, barely missing it and other boats nearby.
Watch: Mammoth cruise ship narrowly avoids smashing into Venice esplanade
5
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm
MORE FROM
World
MORE
FILE - In this July 30, 2008 file photo, Jeffrey Epstein, center, is shown in custody in West Palm Beach, Fla. The wealthy financier and convicted sex offender has been arrested in New York on sex trafficking charges. Two law enforcement officials said Epstein was taken into federal custody Saturday, July 6, 2019, on charges involving sex-trafficking allegations that date to the 2000s. (Uma Sanghvi/Palm Beach Post via AP, File)

High-profile US financier Jeffrey Epstein due in court over sex-trafficking charges
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt are the last men standing after today’s round of voting.

Christians are the 'most persecuted' religious group today, Tory leader hopeful Jeremy Hunt says
Portrait of cute young eurasian lynx or bobcat rests in the forest a cold day in the winter.

Zoo animals escape after fence locks cut in New Mexico
Millions of people were already on edge after yesterday’s powerful 6.4 quake.

Cracked roads, water off as California towns recover from earthquake