Thousands evacuated as lava spews down side of volcano in Philippines

Source:Associated Press
More than 9,000 people have evacuated the area around the Philippines' most active volcano as lava flows down its crater in a gentle eruption that scientists are warning could turn explosive.
In this Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, photo provided by Earl Recamunda, an orange glow is seen at the cloud-shrouded crater of Mayon volcano at Legazpi city, Albay province, about 340 kilometers (210 miles) southeast of Manila, Philippines.
Source: Associated Press
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology increased the alert level for Mount Mayon today to three on a scale of five, indicating an increased tendency toward a hazardous eruption.
Institute head Renato Solidum said lava flowed at least half a kilometre down a gulley from the crater today, ash clouds appeared mid-slope.
Molten rocks and lava at Mayon's crater lit the night sky today despite thick clouds, sending thousands of residents into evacuation shelters.
Mayon in northeastern Albay province has erupted about 50 times in the last 500 years.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news