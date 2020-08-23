TODAY |

Thousands evacuated after burst pipe launches water dozens of metres into air in Brazil

Source:  Associated Press

A pipe from the Jati dam in the Brazilian state of Ceara burst yesterday, launching water dozens of metres into the air, and promting the evacuations of workers and nearby residents.

A pipe from the Jati dam, in Ceara, Brazil, burst yesterday. Source: Associated Press

Two thousand people were evacuated from their homes and taken to shelters after the breach yesterday, while engineers evaluated risks to the local town.

The massive leak occurred at a construction site for the transposition of the waters of a major river, the Sao Francisco, to the dam.

The dam had been inaugurated by president Jair Bolsonaro in June.

The Ministry of Development says that, according to the assessments of engineers at the site, "there are no risks to the dam's infrastructure or to the surrounding regions".

The assesment said a team is doing maintenance of the equipment on site.

World
Central and South America
Accidents
